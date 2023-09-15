Wisconsin High School Football Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Brown County, Wisconsin this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Brown County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Pulaski High School at West De Pere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: De Pere, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Bay East High School at Menasha High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Menasha, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
