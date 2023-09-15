If you reside in Columbia County, Wisconsin and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Columbia County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Madison Edgewood High School at Lodi High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Lodi, WI

Lodi, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Weed High School at Fall River High School