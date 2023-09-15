Wisconsin High School Football Live Streams in Kenosha County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Kenosha County, Wisconsin is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Oak Creek High School at Indian Trail High School and Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watertown Luther Prep School High School at Shoreland Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Francis High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
