High school football action in Kenosha County, Wisconsin is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Oak Creek High School at Indian Trail High School and Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15

6:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

Watertown Luther Prep School High School at Shoreland Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Francis High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy