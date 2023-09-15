If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Lafayette County, Wisconsin this week, we've got you covered below.

    Lafayette County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Black Hawk High School at Southwestern - East Dubuque

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Hazel Green, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

