Searching for how to stream high school football games in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Winnebago County
  • Marathon County
  • Langlade County
  • Dane County
  • Brown County
  • Racine County
  • Kenosha County
  • Oconto County
  • Bayfield County
  • Ozaukee County

    • Manitowoc County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Mishicot High School at Oconto High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Oconto, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ozaukee High School at Reedsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Reedsville, WI
    • Conference: Big East
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Two Rivers High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Two Rivers, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.