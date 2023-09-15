Wisconsin High School Football Live Streams in Winnebago County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Winnebago County, Wisconsin this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winnebago County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Green Bay East High School at Menasha High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Menasha, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winneconne High School at New London High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: New London, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
