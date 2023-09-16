Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to beat Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals when the teams meet on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB action with 150 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .381, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with a .238 batting average.

Milwaukee has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (655 total runs).

The Brewers' .317 on-base percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Brewers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 19 average in the majors.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee's 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.183).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes (9-8 with a 3.47 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 179 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 30th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the righty went eight scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.

Burnes is looking to secure his 20th quality start of the year.

Burnes is aiming for his 28th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the hill.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Marlins W 12-0 Home Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/12/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Home Freddy Peralta JT Chargois 9/13/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Home Trevor Megill Braxton Garrett 9/14/2023 Marlins W 4-2 Home Adrian Houser Eury Pérez 9/15/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Wade Miley Jake Irvin 9/16/2023 Nationals - Home Corbin Burnes Trevor Williams 9/17/2023 Nationals - Home Brandon Woodruff Patrick Corbin 9/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Freddy Peralta Adam Wainwright 9/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Adrian Houser Drew Rom 9/20/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/21/2023 Cardinals - Away Corbin Burnes Miles Mikolas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.