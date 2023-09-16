Colorado vs. Colorado State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Centennial Cup is at stake when the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) and Colorado State Rams (0-1) square off on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are big favorites, by 23.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado vs. Colorado State matchup.
Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: Folsom Field
Colorado vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado (-23.5)
|59.5
|-2000
|+950
|DraftKings
|Colorado (-23.5)
|59
|-2100
|+1100
|FanDuel
|Colorado (-22.5)
|59.5
|-2000
|+980
Colorado vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- Colorado has compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- Colorado State has not won against the spread this year in one chances.
Colorado & Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds
|Colorado
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
|Colorado State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
