Based on our computer projections, the Fresno State Bulldogs will defeat the Arizona State Sun Devils when the two teams come together at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which starts at 10:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Fresno State vs. Arizona State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Fresno State (-3) Over (49.5) Fresno State 33, Arizona State 25

Week 3 Predictions

Fresno State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 60.8%.

The Bulldogs haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

One of the Bulldogs' one games this season has hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 49.5 points, 3.0 more than the average point total for Fresno State games this season.

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Sun Devils have a 43.5% chance to win.

The Sun Devils have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-1-0).

No Sun Devils one games with a set total this season have gone over the total.

The average point total for Arizona State this season is 4.0 points higher than this game's over/under.

Bulldogs vs. Sun Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fresno State 36.5 33.0 34.0 31.0 39.0 35.0 Arizona State 19.5 24.0 19.5 24.0 -- --

