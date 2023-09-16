Kelly Kraft is in third place, at -6, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Looking to place a wager on Kelly Kraft at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +6000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kelly Kraft Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Kraft has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kraft has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Kraft has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Kraft has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 43 -6 257 0 10 1 1 $309,024

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Kraft's previous nine appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 44th.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

The most recent time Kraft played this event was in 2023, and he finished third.

Silverado CC (North) measures 7,123 yards for this tournament, 105 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,018).

The average course Kraft has played in the past year has been 168 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Kraft's Last Time Out

Kraft was in the 63rd percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 74th percentile on par 4s at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 48 holes.

Kraft shot better than 35% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Kraft carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Kraft recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Kraft's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average of 6.1.

At that last outing, Kraft had a bogey or worse on 10 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Kraft finished the Wyndham Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Kraft had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Kraft Odds to Win: +6000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Kraft's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.