Our projection model predicts the Wisconsin Badgers will take down the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, September 16 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Camp Randall Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Southern (+19.5) Over (65) Wisconsin 37, Georgia Southern 32

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Badgers have an implied win probability of 90.9%.

The Badgers have no wins against the spread this season.

Wisconsin has not covered a spread (0-1) when they are at least 19.5-point favorites.

The Badgers have had one game (out of two) go over the total this season.

The over/under for this game is 65 points, 9.2 more than the average point total for Wisconsin games this season.

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 13.3% chance to win.

The Eagles have covered the only spread they have faced this season (1-0-0).

In Eagles one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

The average point total for the Georgia Southern this year is 1.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Badgers vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 30 24 38 17 22 31 Georgia Southern 41.5 17.5 41.5 17.5 -- --

