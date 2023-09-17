Sunday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (84-64) taking on the Washington Nationals (65-84) at 2:10 PM (on September 17). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Brewers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (5-1) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (10-13) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in 74 games this season and won 45 (60.8%) of those contests.

Milwaukee is undefeated in three games this season when favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 664 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule