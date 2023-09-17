The Milwaukee Brewers (84-64) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Washington Nationals (65-84) on Sunday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Brandon Woodruff (5-1) for the Brewers and Patrick Corbin (10-13) for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (5-1, 1.93 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (10-13, 5.18 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers will hand the ball to Woodruff (5-1) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw nine scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing six hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 1.93, a 4.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .786.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Woodruff has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (10-13 with a 5.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 30th of the season.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 29 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.18, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .294 against him.

Corbin is looking to secure his 14th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Corbin is looking to record his 28th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In two of his 29 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

The 34-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (5.18), 49th in WHIP (1.485), and 45th in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.