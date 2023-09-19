Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-83) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Brewers securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on September 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Trevor Megill (1-0) to the mound, while Drew Rom (1-2) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-3.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Brewers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • The Brewers have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 45 (59.2%) of those contests.
  • This season Milwaukee has won 36 of its 60 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
  • Milwaukee has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 665 (4.4 per game).
  • The Brewers' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 14 Marlins W 4-2 Adrian Houser vs Eury Pérez
September 15 Nationals W 5-3 Wade Miley vs Jake Irvin
September 16 Nationals W 9-5 Corbin Burnes vs Trevor Williams
September 17 Nationals L 2-1 Brandon Woodruff vs Patrick Corbin
September 18 @ Cardinals L 1-0 Freddy Peralta vs Adam Wainwright
September 19 @ Cardinals - Trevor Megill vs Drew Rom
September 20 @ Cardinals - Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson
September 21 @ Cardinals - Corbin Burnes vs Miles Mikolas
September 22 @ Marlins - Brandon Woodruff vs Johnny Cueto
September 23 @ Marlins - Freddy Peralta vs Jesús Luzardo
September 24 @ Marlins - Adrian Houser vs Braxton Garrett

