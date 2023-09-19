Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-83) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Brewers securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on September 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Trevor Megill (1-0) to the mound, while Drew Rom (1-2) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Brewers have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 45 (59.2%) of those contests.

This season Milwaukee has won 36 of its 60 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 665 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

