How to Watch the Brewers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field on Tuesday at Busch Stadium against Trevor Megill, who is projected to start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 7:45 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 25th in MLB play with 152 total home runs.
- Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.381).
- The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.238).
- Milwaukee has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (665 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 17th in MLB with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.177).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers are sending Megill (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering one hit.
- He is trying to make his sixth straight appearance with no earned runs given up.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/14/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Eury Pérez
|9/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Jake Irvin
|9/16/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-5
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Trevor Williams
|9/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Patrick Corbin
|9/18/2023
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Adam Wainwright
|9/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Trevor Megill
|Drew Rom
|9/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Zack Thompson
|9/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Miles Mikolas
|9/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Johnny Cueto
|9/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Braxton Garrett
