Packers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Green Bay Packers have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 15th-ranked in the league as of September 19.
Packers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +185
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Green Bay Betting Insights
- Green Bay went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- Packers games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Green Bay put up 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in ), and it allowed 336.5 yards per game (17th) on the other side of the ball.
- The Packers posted a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last year.
- Green Bay had a 5-6 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-3 record as underdogs.
- In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- Also, Jones had 59 catches for 395 yards and five touchdowns.
- In 17 games, A.J. Dillon ran for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.
- Dillon also had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, catching 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).
- Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.
- Quay Walker had 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended last year.
Packers Player Futures
2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Bears
|W 38-20
|+20000
|2
|September 17
|@ Falcons
|L 25-24
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|Saints
|-
|+2500
|4
|September 28
|Lions
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 9
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Broncos
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|Vikings
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|11
|November 19
|Chargers
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 23
|@ Lions
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|14
|December 11
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|@ Panthers
|-
|+25000
|17
|December 31
|@ Vikings
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|Bears
|-
|+20000
