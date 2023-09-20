Brewers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Wednesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (85-66) and St. Louis Cardinals (67-84) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET on September 20.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (5-6) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (6-4) will get the nod for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.
- When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Brewers have failed to cover the runline in any of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread).
- The Brewers have been victorious in 35, or 51.5%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 30-29 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Milwaukee scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (672 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Brewers have pitched to a 3.80 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Wade Miley vs Jake Irvin
|September 16
|Nationals
|W 9-5
|Corbin Burnes vs Trevor Williams
|September 17
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Brandon Woodruff vs Patrick Corbin
|September 18
|@ Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Freddy Peralta vs Adam Wainwright
|September 19
|@ Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Trevor Megill vs Drew Rom
|September 20
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Zack Thompson
|September 21
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Miles Mikolas
|September 22
|@ Marlins
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Johnny Cueto
|September 23
|@ Marlins
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 24
|@ Marlins
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson
