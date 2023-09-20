Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-84) will square off with Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (85-66) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, September 20. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cardinals (-115). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zack Thompson - STL (5-6, 4.34 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (6-4, 4.53 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Cardinals Moneyline Brewers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8.5

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 32, or 46.4%, of the 69 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have gone 32-37 (winning 46.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

St. Louis has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Cardinals were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (51.5%) in those games.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 30 times in 59 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

