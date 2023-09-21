How to Watch the Brewers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 21
Richie Palacios and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 1:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 156 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .384 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee ranks 18th in the majors with 680 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Brewers rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.78 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.179 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Wade Miley (8-4) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 21 starts this season.
- In 21 starts this season, Miley has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has made 21 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-5
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Trevor Williams
|9/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Patrick Corbin
|9/18/2023
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Adam Wainwright
|9/19/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Away
|Trevor Megill
|Drew Rom
|9/20/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Zack Thompson
|9/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Miles Mikolas
|9/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Johnny Cueto
|9/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Edward Cabrera
|9/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Zack Thompson
|9/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Miles Mikolas
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
