Richie Palacios and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 156 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .384 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in the majors with 680 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Brewers rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.78 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.179 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Wade Miley (8-4) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 21 starts this season.

In 21 starts this season, Miley has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has made 21 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Nationals W 9-5 Home Corbin Burnes Trevor Williams 9/17/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Patrick Corbin 9/18/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Away Freddy Peralta Adam Wainwright 9/19/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Away Trevor Megill Drew Rom 9/20/2023 Cardinals W 8-2 Away Adrian Houser Zack Thompson 9/21/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Miles Mikolas 9/22/2023 Marlins - Away Corbin Burnes Johnny Cueto 9/23/2023 Marlins - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/24/2023 Marlins - Away Freddy Peralta Edward Cabrera 9/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Corbin Burnes Miles Mikolas

