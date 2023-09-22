Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ashland County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Ashland County, Wisconsin this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Ashland County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Phillips High School at Mellen Middle-High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mellen, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillips High School at Mellen Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mellen, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.