Friday's game between the Miami Marlins (79-74) and the Milwaukee Brewers (87-66) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Marlins coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 22.

The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (9-8) against the Marlins and JT Chargois (2-0).

Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 5-3.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Brewers failed to cover.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 78 times and won 47, or 60.3%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 27-20, a 57.4% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Milwaukee has scored 686 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Brewers' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule