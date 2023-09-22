The Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor ready for the first of a three-game series against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Friday at LoanDepot park.

Brewers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB action with 158 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.385).

The Brewers' .239 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Milwaukee ranks 17th in runs scored with 686 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers' .318 on-base percentage ranks 17th in MLB.

The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 19th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.177).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes (9-8 with a 3.56 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 31st of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Burnes has 19 quality starts under his belt this year.

Burnes will look to pitch five or more innings for his 29th straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 30 appearances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Patrick Corbin 9/18/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Away Freddy Peralta Adam Wainwright 9/19/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Away Trevor Megill Drew Rom 9/20/2023 Cardinals W 8-2 Away Adrian Houser Zack Thompson 9/21/2023 Cardinals W 6-0 Away Wade Miley Miles Mikolas 9/22/2023 Marlins - Away Corbin Burnes JT Chargois 9/23/2023 Marlins - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/24/2023 Marlins - Away Freddy Peralta Edward Cabrera 9/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Corbin Burnes Miles Mikolas 9/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Woodruff Dakota Hudson

