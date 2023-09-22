How to Watch the Brewers vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
The Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor ready for the first of a three-game series against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Friday at LoanDepot park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Marlins Prediction
|Brewers vs Marlins Odds
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB action with 158 home runs. They average one per game.
- Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.385).
- The Brewers' .239 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- Milwaukee ranks 17th in runs scored with 686 (4.5 per game).
- The Brewers' .318 on-base percentage ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 19th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.177).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes (9-8 with a 3.56 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 31st of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Burnes has 19 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Burnes will look to pitch five or more innings for his 29th straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 30 appearances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Patrick Corbin
|9/18/2023
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Adam Wainwright
|9/19/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Away
|Trevor Megill
|Drew Rom
|9/20/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Zack Thompson
|9/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-0
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Miles Mikolas
|9/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|JT Chargois
|9/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Edward Cabrera
|9/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Zack Thompson
|9/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Miles Mikolas
|9/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Dakota Hudson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.