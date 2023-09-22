Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Brown County, Wisconsin this week.
Brown County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Sheboygan North High School at Green Bay East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manitowoc Lincoln High School at Green Bay West High
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wrightstown High School at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Denmark, WI
- Conference: North Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
