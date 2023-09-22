There is high school football action in Crawford County, Wisconsin this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Sheboygan County
  • Ozaukee County
  • Manitowoc County

    • Crawford County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Wauzeka-Steuben High School at Iowa-Grant High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Livingston, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.