Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Outagamie County, Wisconsin? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Outagamie County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Weyauwega-Fremont High School at Shiocton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Shiocton, WI
    • Conference: Central Wisconsin
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    New London High School at Seymour High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Seymour, WI
    • Conference: Bay
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

