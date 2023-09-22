Is there high school football on the docket this week in Price County, Wisconsin? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Price County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Phillips High School at Mellen Middle-High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Mellen, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

