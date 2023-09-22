Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Price County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Price County, Wisconsin? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Price County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Phillips High School at Mellen Middle-High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mellen, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillips High School at Mellen Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mellen, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.