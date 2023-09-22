Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Croix County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Saint Croix County, Wisconsin this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Saint Croix County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
New Richmond High School at Chippewa Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Chippewa Falls, WI
- Conference: Big Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
