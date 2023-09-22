Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Walworth County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Walworth County, Wisconsin? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Walworth County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Elkhorn Area High School at Waterford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Waterford, WI
- Conference: Southern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
