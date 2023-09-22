Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Winnebago County, Wisconsin? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Sheboygan County
  • Manitowoc County
  • Ozaukee County

    • Winnebago County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Oshkosh Lourdes High School at Johnson Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Johnson Creek, WI
    • Conference: Trailways
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shawano Community High School at Winneconne High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Winneconne, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.