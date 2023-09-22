The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) hit the road for a Big Ten showdown against the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Wisconsin is averaging 31.7 points per game on offense (56th in the FBS), and ranks 55th on defense with 20.7 points allowed per game. Purdue ranks 65th with 397.7 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 106th with 409.3 total yards given up per game on defense.

Here we will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Wisconsin Purdue 440.7 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.7 (70th) 367.7 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.3 (99th) 203.7 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.7 (100th) 237 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275 (37th) 5 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (61st) 6 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (63rd)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has recorded 703 yards (234.3 ypg) on 68-of-101 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 59 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Chez Mellusi has racked up 267 yards on 40 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Braelon Allen has been handed the ball 36 times this year and racked up 255 yards (85 per game) with four touchdowns.

Chimere Dike's team-leading 161 yards as a receiver have come on eight catches (out of 14 targets) with one touchdown.

Will Pauling has put together a 149-yard season so far, reeling in 11 passes on 14 targets.

Skyler Bell's 13 grabs have yielded 105 yards and one touchdown.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card leads Purdue with 825 yards on 72-of-110 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 41 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on 26 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Devin Mockobee has run for 186 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also tacked on eight catches, totaling 50 yards.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has rushed for 92 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns.

Deion Burks has collected nine receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 221 (73.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has three touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has 18 receptions (on 23 targets) for a total of 218 yards (72.7 yards per game) this year.

Max Klare has racked up 151 reciving yards (50.3 ypg) this season.

