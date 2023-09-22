The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) will square off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) in a matchup on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers will try to pull off an upset as 6-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Purdue matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Wisconsin has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Purdue has won one game against the spread this year.

Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big Ten +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

