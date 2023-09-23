Brewers vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (88-66) and the Miami Marlins (79-75) at LoanDepot park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Brewers securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on September 23.
The Brewers will call on Brandon Woodruff (5-1) against the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (10-9).
Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Brewers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Brewers have been favorites in 79 games this season and won 48 (60.8%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has a record of 48-31, a 60.8% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Milwaukee ranks 16th in the majors with 702 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have a 3.74 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|@ Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Freddy Peralta vs Adam Wainwright
|September 19
|@ Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Trevor Megill vs Drew Rom
|September 20
|@ Cardinals
|W 8-2
|Adrian Houser vs Zack Thompson
|September 21
|@ Cardinals
|W 6-0
|Wade Miley vs Miles Mikolas
|September 22
|@ Marlins
|W 16-1
|Corbin Burnes vs JT Chargois
|September 23
|@ Marlins
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 24
|@ Marlins
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Edward Cabrera
|September 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson
|September 27
|Cardinals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Miles Mikolas
|September 28
|Cardinals
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Dakota Hudson
|September 29
|Cubs
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jordan Wicks
