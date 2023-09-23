Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (88-66) and the Miami Marlins (79-75) at LoanDepot park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Brewers securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on September 23.

The Brewers will call on Brandon Woodruff (5-1) against the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (10-9).

Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Brewers have been favorites in 79 games this season and won 48 (60.8%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 48-31, a 60.8% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee ranks 16th in the majors with 702 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have a 3.74 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule