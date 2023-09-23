The Milwaukee Brewers (88-66) will aim to keep a four-game winning streak alive when they visit the Miami Marlins (79-75) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Brandon Woodruff (5-1) for the Brewers and Jesus Luzardo (10-9) for the Marlins.

Brewers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (5-1, 1.89 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (10-9, 3.84 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff (5-1) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 1.89 ERA this season with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across 10 games.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Woodruff has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 10 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Brandon Woodruff vs. Marlins

The Marlins rank 27th in MLB with 638 runs scored this season. They have a .258 batting average this campaign with 159 home runs (24th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Marlins to go 6-for-32 in nine innings this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (10-9) takes the mound first for the Marlins in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 3.84 ERA in 166 1/3 innings pitched, with 194 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering four hits.

During 30 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.84 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.

Luzardo has 16 quality starts under his belt this season.

Luzardo will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 30 appearances this season.

This season, the 25-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.84), 30th in WHIP (1.251), and eighth in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.

Jesús Luzardo vs. Brewers

He will take the hill against a Brewers squad that is hitting .240 as a unit (23rd in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .387 (26th in the league) with 161 total home runs (23rd in MLB play).

Luzardo has thrown five innings, giving up six earned runs on 10 hits while striking out five against the Brewers this season.

