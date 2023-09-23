The No. 8 Washington Huskies (3-0) and California Golden Bears (2-1) will battle in a clash of Pac-12 opponents at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Washington vs. Cal?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 32, Cal 23

Washington 32, Cal 23 Washington has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Huskies have played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Cal lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Golden Bears have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +700.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Huskies have an implied win probability of 91.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cal (+20.5)



Cal (+20.5) So far this season Washington has two victories against the spread.

The Huskies have been favored by 20.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Cal has two wins versus the spread in two games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)



Under (57.5) Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in a game once this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 79.7 points per game, 22.2 points more than the point total of 57.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.5 62.5 56.5 Implied Total AVG 40.7 43 36 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Cal

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.3 55 53.5 Implied Total AVG 29.5 30 29 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.