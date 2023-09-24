Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins will attempt to beat Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers when the teams meet on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball with 162 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.387).

The Brewers rank 23rd in the majors with a .240 batting average.

Milwaukee is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (706 total).

The Brewers rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 18 mark in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee's 3.75 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.179).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 30th of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.65 ERA and 206 strikeouts through 162 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Peralta is looking for his third straight quality start.

Peralta will look to build upon a 20-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Away Trevor Megill Drew Rom 9/20/2023 Cardinals W 8-2 Away Adrian Houser Zack Thompson 9/21/2023 Cardinals W 6-0 Away Wade Miley Miles Mikolas 9/22/2023 Marlins W 16-1 Away Corbin Burnes JT Chargois 9/23/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/24/2023 Marlins - Away Freddy Peralta Edward Cabrera 9/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Corbin Burnes Miles Mikolas 9/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Woodruff Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Jordan Wicks 9/30/2023 Cubs - Home - -

