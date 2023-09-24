How to Watch the Brewers vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins will attempt to beat Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers when the teams meet on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball with 162 total home runs.
- Milwaukee has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.387).
- The Brewers rank 23rd in the majors with a .240 batting average.
- Milwaukee is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (706 total).
- The Brewers rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 18 mark in MLB.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee's 3.75 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.179).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 30th of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.65 ERA and 206 strikeouts through 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Peralta is looking for his third straight quality start.
- Peralta will look to build upon a 20-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).
- He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Away
|Trevor Megill
|Drew Rom
|9/20/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Zack Thompson
|9/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-0
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Miles Mikolas
|9/22/2023
|Marlins
|W 16-1
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|JT Chargois
|9/23/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Edward Cabrera
|9/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Zack Thompson
|9/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Miles Mikolas
|9/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Dakota Hudson
|9/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Jordan Wicks
|9/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|-
|-
