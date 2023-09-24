Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (88-67) match up with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (80-75) in the series rubber match at LoanDepot park on Sunday, September 24. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Marlins have +105 odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (12-9, 3.65 ERA) vs Edward Cabrera - MIA (6-7, 4.35 ERA)

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 80 times this season and won 48, or 60%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Brewers have a 33-22 record (winning 60% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 5-3 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Marlins have won in 38, or 46.3%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Marlins have a mark of 23-30 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

