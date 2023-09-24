As of September 24 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +4000, put them 13th in the league.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +185

+185 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, eight Packers games hit the over.

Green Bay put up 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in NFL), and it ranked 17th defensively with 336.5 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Packers were 5-4. Away, they were 3-5.

When favorites, Green Bay went 5-6. As underdogs, the Packers were 3-3.

The Packers were 3-3 in the NFC North and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Packers Impact Players

On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 receptions for 395 yards.

On the ground, A.J. Dillon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 770 yards (45.3 per game).

In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 206 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, catching 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).

Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

On defense last year, Quay Walker helped lead the way with 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +25000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +4000 3 September 24 Saints - +2800 4 September 28 Lions - +2800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +10000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +12500 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +4000 11 November 19 Chargers - +3000 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +10000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +25000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +25000

Odds are current as of September 24 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.