The Green Bay Packers' (1-1) injury report ahead of their game against the New Orleans Saints (2-0) currently includes seven players. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 24 from Lambeau Field.

The Packers head into the matchup after losing 25-24 to the Atlanta Falcons in their last outing on September 17.

Their last time out, the Saints won 20-17 over the Carolina Panthers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Questionable Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Out Jaire Alexander CB Back Questionable David Bakhtiari OT Nir - rest Questionable Lukas Van Ness LB Elbow Questionable Zayne Anderson S Hamstring Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jamaal Williams RB Hamstring Out Taysom Hill QB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Foster Moreau TE Ankle Out Paulson Adebo CB Hamstring Out Ugo Amadi S Knee Questionable Jordan Howden DB Finger Full Participation In Practice Kendre Miller RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Packers vs. Saints Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Packers or the Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Packers Season Insights (2022)

From an offensive standpoint, the Packers ranked 17th in the NFL with 337.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per contest).

Green Bay ranked 14th in scoring offense (21.8 points per game) and 17th in scoring defense (21.8 points allowed per game) last year.

Offensively, the Packers ranked 17th in the NFL with 213.6 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked sixth in passing yards allowed per contest (197).

Green Bay totaled 124.3 rushing yards per game on offense (15th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 26th on the other side of the ball with 139.5 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 24 forced turnovers (11th in NFL) against 22 turnovers committed (14th in NFL) last season, the Packers' +2 turnover margin ranked 12th in the league.

Packers vs. Saints Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Packers (-1)

Packers (-1) Moneyline: Packers (-115), Saints (-105)

Packers (-115), Saints (-105) Total: 42 points

Sign up to live bet on the Packers-Saints matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.