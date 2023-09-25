The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) will look to upset the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) on Monday, September 25, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 44 points.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Eagles were leading after the first quarter in five games, were behind after the first quarter in five games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in seven games .

Philadelphia averaged 5.2 points in the first quarter last year. Meanwhile, on defense, it allowed an average of 4.9 points in the first quarter.

The Buccaneers were leading after the first quarter in five games, were losing after the first quarter in eight games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games last season.

In the first quarter last year, the Buccaneers averaged three points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.4 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last season, the Eagles outscored their opponent in the second quarter in 11 games, were outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

Philadelphia's offense averaged 11.8 points in the second quarter last season. From a defensive standpoint, it surrendered 5.8 points on average in the second quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Buccaneers won the second quarter eight times, were outscored five times, and tied four times.

In the second quarter last year, the Buccaneers averaged 5.6 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.8 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Eagles outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games last season, lost the third quarter in four games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

Last season, Philadelphia's offense averaged 4.8 points in the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, it gave up 3.3 points on average in the third quarter.

The Buccaneers won the third quarter in five games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

The Buccaneers' offense averaged 2.6 points in the third quarter last season. Defensively, they surrendered 4.7 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In the Eagles' 17 games last year, they won the fourth quarter nine times, been outscored seven times, and were knotted up one time.

On offense, Philadelphia averaged 6.7 points in the fourth quarter (eighth-ranked) last season. On the defensive side of the ball, it allowed 5.8 points on average in the fourth quarter (14th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Buccaneers won the fourth quarter six times, were outscored eight times, and tied three times.

The Buccaneers' offense averaged 6.5 points in the fourth quarter last season. Defensively, they gave up 7.2 points on average in that quarter.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Eagles were winning after the first half in 11 games (11-0 in those contests), trailed after the first half in five games (2-3), and were tied after the first half in one game (1-0).

In the first half, Philadelphia averaged 17 points scored on offense last season (best in NFL). It gave up an average of 10.7 points on defense (13th-ranked) in the first half.

The Buccaneers were winning after the first half in six games last year, trailed after the first half in nine games, and were tied after the first half in two games.

In the first half last season, the Buccaneers averaged 8.6 points on offense and gave up an average of 9.2 points on defense.

2nd Half

In 17 games last year, the Eagles won the second half nine times, were outscored six times, and tied two times.

In the second half last season, Philadelphia averaged 11.5 points on offense (10th-ranked). On defense, it ceded an average of 9.1 points in the second half (eighth-ranked).

The Buccaneers won the second half in six games last year (4-2 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in eight games (3-5), and were knotted up in the second half in three games (1-2).

The Buccaneers averaged 9.2 points on offense and allowed an average of 11.9 points on defense in the second half last season.

