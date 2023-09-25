Jeffrey John Wolf has a match against Matteo Arnaldi coming up next in the China Open round of 32. Wolf's odds to win it all at National Tennis Center are +6600.

Wolf at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 4

September 26 - October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Wolf's Next Match

On Thursday, September 28 at 2:00 AM ET, in the round of 32 of the the China Open, Wolf will meet Arnaldi, after getting past Max Purcell 6-3, 6-0.

Wolf is currently listed at -155 to win his next matchup against Arnaldi.

Wolf Stats

Wolf defeated No. 43-ranked Purcell 6-3, 6-0 on Tuesday to make the .

In 24 tournaments over the past year, Wolf is 30-25 and has yet to win a title.

Wolf is 21-16 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Wolf has played 55 matches and 24.1 games per match.

On hard courts, Wolf has played 37 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 24.3 games per match while winning 51.7% of games.

Over the past year, Wolf has been victorious in 22.7% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Wolf has won 79.8% of his games on serve and 22.8% on return.

