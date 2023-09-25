A showdown between world No. 234 Evgeny Donskoy and No. 108 Jurij Rodionov highlights today's action in The Astana Open qualifying qualification round 1, with eight matches total taking place.

Check out the latest odds for the entire The Astana Open field at BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The Astana Open Info

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Rounds: Qualifying round, Qualifying round

Qualifying round, Qualifying round Date: September 26

September 26 TV Channel:

Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Who will win The Astana Open?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Saba Purtseladze vs. Sho Shimabukuro Qualification Round 1 1:00 AM ET Shimabukuro (-600) Purtseladze (+360) Taro Daniel vs. Stefano Napolitano Qualification Round 1 1:00 AM ET Daniel (-350) Napolitano (+230) Evgeny Donskoy vs. Jurij Rodionov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:45 AM ET Rodionov (-200) Donskoy (+150) Rubin Statham vs. Kimmer Coppejans Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:25 AM ET Coppejans (-450) Statham (+300) Fabian Marozsan vs. Alibek Kachmazov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:05 AM ET Marozsan (-250) Kachmazov (+180) Alexandre Muller vs. Timur Maulenov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:45 AM ET - - Egor Gerasimov vs. Zizou Bergs Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:25 AM ET Bergs (-250) Gerasimov (+185) Dominik Palan vs. Damir Dzumhur Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:05 AM ET Dzumhur (-225) Palan (+160)

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.