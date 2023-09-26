Tuesday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (88-68) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (68-88) at 7:40 PM (on September 26). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Brewers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Adrian Houser (7-4) for the Brewers and Zack Thompson (5-7) for the Cardinals.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Brewers failed to cover.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 81 times this season and won 48, or 59.3%, of those games.

Milwaukee is 11-12 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 17th in the majors with 707 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule