Tuesday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (88-68) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (68-88) at 7:40 PM (on September 26). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Brewers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Adrian Houser (7-4) for the Brewers and Zack Thompson (5-7) for the Cardinals.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

  • The Brewers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Brewers failed to cover.
  • The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 81 times this season and won 48, or 59.3%, of those games.
  • Milwaukee is 11-12 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
  • Milwaukee ranks 17th in the majors with 707 total runs scored this season.
  • The Brewers have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 20 @ Cardinals W 8-2 Adrian Houser vs Zack Thompson
September 21 @ Cardinals W 6-0 Wade Miley vs Miles Mikolas
September 22 @ Marlins W 16-1 Corbin Burnes vs JT Chargois
September 23 @ Marlins L 5-4 Brandon Woodruff vs Jesús Luzardo
September 24 @ Marlins L 6-1 Freddy Peralta vs Edward Cabrera
September 26 Cardinals - Adrian Houser vs Zack Thompson
September 27 Cardinals - Corbin Burnes vs Miles Mikolas
September 28 Cardinals - Brandon Woodruff vs Dakota Hudson
September 29 Cubs - Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Hendricks
September 30 Cubs - Wade Miley vs Jordan Wicks
October 1 Cubs - Corbin Burnes vs Justin Steele

