Jordan Walker rides a 10-game hitting streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (68-88) game against the Milwaukee Brewers (88-68), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at American Family Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Adrian Houser (7-4) to the mound, while Zack Thompson (5-7) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Houser - MIL (7-4, 4.35 ERA) vs Thompson - STL (5-7, 4.57 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

The Brewers will hand the ball to Houser (7-4) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 4.35 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .282.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Houser has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Adrian Houser vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 692 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They are batting .250 for the campaign with 206 home runs, 10th in the league.

The Cardinals have gone 4-for-21 with a double and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

Thompson gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .272 against him.

Thompson is trying to collect his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Thompson will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 2.5 frames per outing.

He has made 11 appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Zack Thompson vs. Brewers

He will match up with a Brewers offense that is batting .240 as a unit (23rd in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .386 (26th in the league) with 162 total home runs (24th in MLB action).

Thompson has pitched six innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out five against the Brewers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.