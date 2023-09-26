After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Marlins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich has an OPS of .816, fueled by an OBP of .365 and a team-best slugging percentage of .451 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.
  • In 69.3% of his games this season (97 of 140), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Yelich has driven home a run in 48 games this year (34.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
  • He has scored in 71 games this season, with multiple runs 26 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
68 GP 72
.280 AVG .273
.375 OBP .357
.436 SLG .464
23 XBH 31
7 HR 12
33 RBI 43
70/36 K/BB 67/37
15 SB 12

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Mikolas (7-13 with a 4.95 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 187 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 34th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.95), 40th in WHIP (1.340), and 46th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.