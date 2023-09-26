On Tuesday, Mark Canha (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is batting .263 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 65th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.

In 62.6% of his games this year (82 of 131), Canha has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (18.3%) he recorded at least two.

In 8.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Canha has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 44 of 131 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 70 .286 AVG .243 .373 OBP .347 .434 SLG .383 16 XBH 21 6 HR 5 27 RBI 34 39/21 K/BB 37/28 8 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings