William Contreras vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Marlins.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee with 149 hits and an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
- Contreras enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 100 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 43 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (17 of 135), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has driven in a run in 51 games this season (37.8%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 48.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (11.9%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|71
|.294
|AVG
|.283
|.380
|OBP
|.354
|.489
|SLG
|.438
|27
|XBH
|28
|9
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|41
|44/33
|K/BB
|77/27
|0
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (7-13) out for his 34th start of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.95 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 187 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.95), 40th in WHIP (1.340), and 46th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
