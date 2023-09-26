The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Marlins.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee with 149 hits and an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

Contreras enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 100 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 43 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (17 of 135), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has driven in a run in 51 games this season (37.8%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 48.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (11.9%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 71 .294 AVG .283 .380 OBP .354 .489 SLG .438 27 XBH 28 9 HR 8 35 RBI 41 44/33 K/BB 77/27 0 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings