Wednesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) and St. Louis Cardinals (69-88) going head-to-head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on September 27.

The Brewers will give the nod to Wade Miley (9-4, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Zack Thompson (5-7, 4.57 ERA).

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

BSWI

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Brewers failed to cover.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 82 times and won 48, or 58.5%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 33-24 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 56.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored 708 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Brewers have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule