Wade Miley's Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (69-88) on Wednesday at American Family Field, as he looks to pick up his 10th win of the season. It begins at 7:40 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Miley (9-4) for the Brewers and Zack Thompson (5-7) for the Cardinals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (9-4, 3.20 ERA) vs Thompson - STL (5-7, 4.57 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

The Brewers will send Miley (9-4) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed three hits in six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, a 2.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.127 in 22 games this season.

He has nine quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Miley will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Wade Miley vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals are batting .249 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .417 (12th in the league) with 207 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Cardinals in two games, and they have gone 4-for-27 with a double, a home run and an RBI over 7 2/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

Thompson (5-7) takes the mound first for the Cardinals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .272 against him.

Thompson is trying to record his second quality start of the season.

Thompson will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 2.5 innings per appearance).

He has made 11 appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Zack Thompson vs. Brewers

He meets a Brewers offense that ranks 17th in the league with 708 total runs scored while batting .239 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .385 slugging percentage (27th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 162 home runs (24th in the league).

Thompson has a 6 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Brewers this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .280 batting average over two appearances.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.