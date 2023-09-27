Josh Donaldson -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the hill, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .157 with four doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Donaldson has picked up a hit in 42.6% of his 47 games this season, with multiple hits in 8.5% of them.

He has gone deep in 12 games this year (25.5%), homering in 7.5% of his plate appearances.

Donaldson has had at least one RBI in 36.2% of his games this season (17 of 47), with more than one RBI five times (10.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 17 of 47 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 6 .127 AVG .167 .236 OBP .200 .365 SLG .500 5 XBH 4 5 HR 2 5 RBI 7 19/9 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings