How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Tuesday, September 27
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the only matchup on the Liga MX schedule on Tuesday, Mazatlan FC and Guadalajara Chivas take the pitch at Estadio Akron.
Here you will find information on how to watch all of Tuesday's Liga MX action.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs Mazatlan FC
Mazatlan FC (1-4-4) travels to take on Guadalajara Chivas (4-2-3) at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Universo
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Guadalajara Chivas (-220)
- Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+550)
- Draw: (+370)
